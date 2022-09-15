Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells $306,800.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,973,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

