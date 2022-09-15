Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells $1,238,127.45 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,849,452 shares in the company, valued at $74,342,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 8,973,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,987. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 837.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 182,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

