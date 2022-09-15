Cashaa Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $659,529.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

