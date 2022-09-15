Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.88 and traded as low as $5.12. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 26,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

