Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.88 and traded as low as $5.12. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 26,669 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
