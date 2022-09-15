Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.88 and traded as low as $5.12. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 26,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.