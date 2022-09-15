Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $98.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $36.07 on Monday. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

