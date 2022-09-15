Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.