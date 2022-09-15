Carbon Price Reaches $0.0211 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $695,740.13 and $21,287.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 603.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s genesis date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

