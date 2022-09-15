CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT Lowered to $21.00

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

CSTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 53,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $436.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

