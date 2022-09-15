Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 53,711 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,711 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

