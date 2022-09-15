Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,439 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.58. 74,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

