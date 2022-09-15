Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,506. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

