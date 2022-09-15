Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $43 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Southern worth $42,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.30. 287,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.