Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.33 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 477,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,270. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

