Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,649 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $46,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.45. 38,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,572. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.