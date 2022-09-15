Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 5.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDU. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 361,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDU traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,756. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

