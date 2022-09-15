Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 223,098 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,098 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $40.51.

