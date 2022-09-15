Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,583 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar Stock Performance

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,323. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.