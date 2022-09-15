Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. 56,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,975,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Specifically, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,077,780. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Canoo Trading Up 6.2 %
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Canoo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Canoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Canoo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoo (GOEV)
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.