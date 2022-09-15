Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Suisse Stock Performance

Shares of CSUI remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 125,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Suisse has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Cannabis Suisse

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers. It provides health-related supplements, and face masks and disinfectants, as well as retails cigarettes.

