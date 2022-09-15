Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Suisse Stock Performance
Shares of CSUI remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 125,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Suisse has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Cannabis Suisse
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Suisse (CSUI)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.