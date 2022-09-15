Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

