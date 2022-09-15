Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

