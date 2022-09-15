Campbell Soup (CPB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $45.00.

8/26/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 13,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 over the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

