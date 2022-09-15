Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CFWFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

