Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 5.0% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $54,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

