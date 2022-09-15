C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Up 371.6% in August

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,501,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBNT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 287,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,448. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

