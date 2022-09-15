BUX Token (BUX) Achieves Market Cap of $9.70 Million

BUX Token (BUX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $242,499.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BUX Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065413 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BUX Token Profile

BUX Token is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog.

BUX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

