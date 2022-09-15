Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $314.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.