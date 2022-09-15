Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHLL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

