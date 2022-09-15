Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BHLL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About Bunker Hill Mining
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.