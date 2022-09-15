Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up 3.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

