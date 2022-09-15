Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.65. 282,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

