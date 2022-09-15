Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $959,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,210. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97.

