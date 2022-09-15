Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 30,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.