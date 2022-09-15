Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT at $36.50

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.1 %

SKYW opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $967.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile



SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

