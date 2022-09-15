Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $65.32

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $158,256.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,914 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ciena has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

