Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) PT at $43.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

