Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 482,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 90,171 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.32. 245,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

