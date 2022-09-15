Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 309,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Brady by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

