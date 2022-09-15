Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $29.44 during trading on Thursday. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bouygues Company Profile

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

