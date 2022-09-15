Bloom Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $2,507.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00065051 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077390 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.