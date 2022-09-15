Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Blackstone by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.70. 2,469,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,037. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

