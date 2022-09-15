Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 34,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,024. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

