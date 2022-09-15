Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 34,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,024. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.