Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.51 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $20,090.51 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $384.75 billion and approximately $37.51 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00585869 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00256262 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00047250 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010235 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,150,881 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org/en. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
