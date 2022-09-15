Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 101.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $550.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

