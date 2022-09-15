BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Up 4.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 7,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 52,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

BetterLife Pharma Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.72.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Featured Articles

