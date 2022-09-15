Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 36,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,541. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

