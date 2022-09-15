Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Benesse Stock Performance

Shares of BSEFY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. Benesse has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

