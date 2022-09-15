Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Benesse Stock Performance
Shares of BSEFY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. Benesse has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.
About Benesse
