Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Beldex has a total market cap of $155.14 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000405 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

