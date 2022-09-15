Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Reduced by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $259.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

