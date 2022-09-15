Beaxy Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $293,020.95 and $668.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065308 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

