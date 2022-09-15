Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,083,000 after buying an additional 3,398,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDE opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.