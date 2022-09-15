Beacon Wealthcare LLC Sells 31,655 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,655 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 28.8% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC owned 0.33% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.55. 199,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,711,048. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

